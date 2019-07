- Three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were hit by a car Saturday near the Field Museum.

About 5:42 p.m., a 39-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl were crossing the street near the 400 block of East McFetridge Drive when they were struck by a Ford Focus, Chicago police said.

The man and woman were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treament, police said. The girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital. All have had their conditions stabilized.

The driver of the Focus, a 32-year-old man, was cited for failure to yield to pedestrians, police said.