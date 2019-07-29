< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. No bail for dad of 3-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting apparent accidental shooting"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420736002.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420736002");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_420736002_421056781_155523"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="421056781" data-video-posted-date="Jul 30 2019 06:12AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/Man_charged_in_fatal_accidental_shooting_0_7559319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Man charged in fatal accidental shooting of 3-year-old boy</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="420757914" data-video-posted-date="Jul 28 2019 09:26PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Three_year_old_boy_shot_in_face_and_kill_0_7555204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Three year old boy shot in face and killed</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="420745837" data-video-posted-date="Jul 28 2019 07:20PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/Three_year_old_boy_shot_and_killed_in_Ch_0_7554970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Three year old boy shot and killed in Chicago</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 05:57PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-420736002"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 06:12AM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 07:15PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <aside id='related-headlines420736002' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/local/two-wounded-in-shooting-in-hyde-park">
<span>Two wounded in shooting in Hyde Park</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local/girl-12-among-3-shot-on-chicago-porch">
<span>Girl, 12, among 3 shot on Chicago porch</span>
</a>
</li> <li>
<a href="/news/boy-13-shoots-17-year-old-inside-chicago-home-during-argument-police-say">
<span>Boy, 13, shoots 17-year-old inside Chicago home</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/crime/10-shot-1-fatally-monday-in-chicago">
<span>10 shot — 1 fatally — Monday in Chicago</span>
</a>
</li> <li>
<a href="/news/local/woman-struck-by-single-bullet-after-her-car-was-shot-more-than-a-dozen-times-in-chicago-area">
<span>Car shot more than a dozen times, woman hit once</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/crime/2-killed-41-wounded-in-chicago-weekend-shootings">
<span>2 killed, 41 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Car shot more than a dozen times, woman hit once</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/2-killed-41-wounded-in-chicago-weekend-shootings"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>2 killed, 41 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="7vrxBZ">Bail was denied for the father accused of endangering a 3-year-old boy killed in an apparent accidental shooting Sunday on the Far South Side.</p> <p id="IyWzvf">Ronald Davis, 29, who is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and endangering the life of his son, Mikah Davis, was denied bail during a hearing Tuesday in front of Cook County Judge David Navarro, according to county records.</p> <p id="En4aAk">Young Mikah Davis’ family members told investigators they heard a gunshot ring out about 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the home in the 9600 block of South Escanaba Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.</p> <p id="WcrRQn">Ronald Davis and the boy’s mother then drove him to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about a half hour later, authorities said.</p> <p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/2-killed-41-wounded-in-chicago-weekend-shootings">Two people were killed and 41 wounded over the weekend of July 19-21.</a></strong></p> <p id="8Q9m8P">The family members initially said they found Mikah shot in the face in another room with a gun near him. However, a bond proffer said Mikah was playing on the floor in the same room with the rest of his family. Prosecutors wrote in the bond proffer that Ronald Davis was in the bedroom with Mikah’s mother and their 10-month-old child when the incident happened.</p> <p id="3Nj8qq">Davis and Mikah’s mother said they weren’t paying attention to the little boy when they heard a loud noise from the floor shortly after getting into bed, according to the proffer. They saw Mikah bleeding from the face and called 911.</p> <p id="vE7OmO">They both said they assumed the child shot himself but didn’t see the shooting happen nor did they see a gun near him on the floor, the proffer said.</p> <p id="KytxYE">The proffer said Mikah’s parents were uncooperative with investigators, refusing to give information about the gun involved. Police searched their house and found it wrapped in a T-shirt in a toolbox on the porch.</p> <p id="PR5DXJ">The gun didn’t discharge its cartridge case, signaling that the trigger wasn’t pulled with enough force, the proffer said. This is consistent with Mikah’s parents’ explanation that the boy shot himself, the proffer said, but police don’t know how the gun ended up in the toolbox.</p> <p id="0Go2GM">In a series of statements to police, Davis said he thought he had the gun in a nightstand drawer, but then said he thought it was in a shoebox, the proffer said. He said he didn’t see the gun and “had no idea what happened to it.”</p> <p>MORE: <strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/9-killed-32-wounded-in-chicago-weekend-shootings">Nine people were killed and 32 wounded over the weekend of July 12-14.</a></strong></p> <p id="ReRaKH">Davis allegedly said he knew he shouldn’t have a gun as a convicted felon but got the 9mm weapon days before the shooting to protect his home, the proffer said. In another statement, he said he hadn’t touched the gun since the Friday before and wasn’t sure how his son got the gun.</p> <p id="b7kmrI">The results of Mikah’s autopsy were pending Tuesday, but Guglielmi said police would pursue additional charges if the findings prove the death wasn’t accidental. In the meantime, Mikah’s 10-month-old sibling has been placed in protective custody, Guglielmi said.</p> <p id="AQI9tU">Court records show Ronald Davis was convicted of a felony count of manufacture or delivery of cannabis and sentenced to probation in 2011. <section class="mod-wrapper mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/unusual/french-s-coolhaus-create-mustard-ice-cream-for-national-mustard-day" title="French's, Coolhaus create Mustard Ice Cream for National Mustard Day" data-articleId="421438274" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>French's, Coolhaus create Mustard Ice Cream for National Mustard Day</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 04:51PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Now if someone would only make some ketchup-flavored soft serve, we'd be in business.</p><p>In news that should make fans of the pickle-split sundae happy, French's has teamed up with Coolhaus to introduce a mustard-flavored ice cream in select cities this summer.</p><p>On Wednesday, French's announced it would be bringing its French's Mustard Ice Cream to both New York and Los Angeles for a very limited time: Aug. 1-2 in NYC and Aug. 3 in the Hamptons; and Aug 2-4, and 9-11, in Los Angeles County.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. <li>
<a href="/news/mario-lopez-apologizes-for-saying-its-dangerous-for-parents-to-raise-transgender-kids" title="Mario Lopez apologizes for saying it's 'dangerous' for parents to raise transgender kids" data-articleId="421449424" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Mario Lopez apologizes for saying it's 'dangerous' for parents to raise transgender kids</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 03:38PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 05:19PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Mario Lopez apologized Wednesday for telling conservative commentator Candace Owens that it's "dangerous" and "alarming" for parents to honor the wishes of young children who identify with a gender other than the one assigned at birth.</p><p>"The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were," the longtime "Extra" host said in a statement released by his publicist.</p><p>"I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful," Lopez said.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
<li>
<a href="/news/local/suburban-man-charged-with-killing-mother-with-sword-hiding-her-in-garbage-can" title="Suburban man charged with killing mother with sword, hiding her in garbage can" data-articleId="421410893" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Suburban man charged with killing mother with sword, hiding her in garbage can</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 03:03PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 04:00PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A man with mental health issues is accused of fatally stabbing his mother with a sword Sunday in northwest suburban Park Ridge.</p><p>David Krystyniak, 47, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Judith Krystyniak, who was found by police Monday with her hand hanging out of a trash can inside the home they both lived in, according to Park Ridge police.</p><p>Investigators were still searching for a motive.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suburban man charged with killing mother with sword, hiding her in garbage can</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 03:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 04:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man with mental health issues is accused of fatally stabbing his mother with a sword Sunday in northwest suburban Park Ridge.</p><p>David Krystyniak, 47, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Judith Krystyniak, who was found by police Monday with her hand hanging out of a trash can inside the home they both lived in, according to Park Ridge police.</p><p>Investigators were still searching for a motive.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/conversations-in-health/sponsored-advertising-by-northshore-university-healthsystem-hereditary-cancer-syndromes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7563261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_20190731205523"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Hereditary cancer syndromes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mario-lopez-apologizes-for-saying-its-dangerous-for-parents-to-raise-transgender-kids"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/getty_mariolopezfile_073119_1564605540606_7563199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mario Lopez is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)" title="getty_mariolopezfile_073119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mario Lopez apologizes for saying it's ‘dangerous' for parents to raise transgender kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/fire-at-exxon-facility-in-baytown-no-shelter-in-place"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126_7562847_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126-408795.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>37 people treated for minor injuries at Exxon Mobil plant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-steals-car-crashes-into-jackson-blue-line-entrance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/Man_steals_car__crashes_into_Jackson_Blu_0_7561969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_steals_car__crashes_into_Jackson_Blu_0_20190731111022"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man steals car, crashes into Jackson Blue Line entrance</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7563261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7563261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7563261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7563261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Dr. Allison DePersia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/conversations-in-health/sponsored-advertising-by-northshore-university-healthsystem-hereditary-cancer-syndromes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7563261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7563261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7563261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7563261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7563261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Hereditary cancer syndromes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mario-lopez-apologizes-for-saying-its-dangerous-for-parents-to-raise-transgender-kids" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/getty_mariolopezfile_073119_1564605540606_7563199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/getty_mariolopezfile_073119_1564605540606_7563199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/getty_mariolopezfile_073119_1564605540606_7563199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/getty_mariolopezfile_073119_1564605540606_7563199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/getty_mariolopezfile_073119_1564605540606_7563199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mario&#x20;Lopez&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Astrid&#x20;Stawiarz&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mario Lopez apologizes for saying it's ‘dangerous' for parents to raise transgender kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/suburban-man-charged-with-killing-mother-with-sword-hiding-her-in-garbage-can" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David&#x20;Krystyniak&#x20;and&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Judith&#x20;Krystyniak&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x7c;&#x20;Park&#x20;Ridge&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suburban man charged with killing mother with sword, hiding her in garbage can</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/500-sex-buyers-arrested-in-national-sting-including-45-in-cook-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/GETTY%20prostitution_1560303090253.jpg_7385503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/GETTY%20prostitution_1560303090253.jpg_7385503_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/GETTY%20prostitution_1560303090253.jpg_7385503_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/GETTY%20prostitution_1560303090253.jpg_7385503_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/GETTY%20prostitution_1560303090253.jpg_7385503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>500 sex buyers arrested in national sting, including 45 in Cook County</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 