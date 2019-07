- Firefighters battled a blaze at a multi-story building Monday in Austin on the West Side.

Crews responded about 5:40 a.m. to a fire at a three-story apartment building in the 400 block of South Laramie Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire and Police departments.

The fire was located on the second and third floors of the building, and was extinguished about 6:30 a.m., fire said.

At least six people were taken to area hospitals, including a child, fire officials said. A woman jumped from the building to escape the blaze and injured her ankle from the fall, police said.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist, police said.