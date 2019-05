- Four children and an adult were hurt in a fire that spread from one house to another Thursday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a 1 1⁄2 level house in the first block of West 109th Street, Chicago Fire Dept. District Chief Juan Hernandez said.

Everyone in the house had escaped when authorities arrived at 8:25 p.m., Hernandez said. Two girls, two boys and a man were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries from smoke inhalation. They were all in fair condition.

There was no working smoke alarm in the house, Hernandez said.

The fire spread to an adjacent house west before it was extinguished, Hernandez said. Both homes sustained “pretty moderate damage,” Hernandez said. Five additional people were people were displaced.

Two pit bulls were rescued from a basement and taken by animal control, Hernandez said. He said the dogs seemed pretty active.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.