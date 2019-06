Four people were wounded by gunfire Saturday in Austin.

They were in a parking lot about 9:47 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Madison Street when someone unleashed gunfire from across the street, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old girl was hit in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said. An 18-year-old man was struck in the neck and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A boy, 17, and a 22-year-old man were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The teen was hit in the back, and the man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

It’s unclear if they were standing in a group when shots rang out and who the intended target was, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

This marks the second incident within 24 hours in which at least four people were hurt in a shooting within city limits. The other took place about 2 a.m. near Northwestern University’s Chicago campus.