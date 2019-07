- A 4-year-old boy was shot three times in Gary on Wednesday as police continue to search for the gunmen responsible.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Maryland Street around 5 p.m.

The child was in a car with his mother when someone drove by and fired four-to-five shots at the vehicle. The 4-year-old was struck three times in his arm, stomach and back, which were all graze wounds, police said.

The boy's aunt and mother rushed the boy to Methodist Hospital's Northlake campus before he was treated and released.