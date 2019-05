A person was stabbed and a man was injured in a fight which ended in a crash Sunday in the Loop.

A 41-year-old man was traveling on a motorcycle about 1:17 a.m. in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue when he encountered several males in the middle of the street, Chicago police said.

The man and the group became “involved in a verbal altercation” which then turned physical and one of the males hit the motorcyclist in the back of the head with a chair, police said.

The man suffered lacerations and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A witness told officers that the males fled in a burgundy vehicle which later crashed at Michigan Avenue and Madison Street, police said. One of the males in the vehicle was stabbed and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances of the stabbing were unclear, police said.

Five males were taken into custody, and Area Central detectives are investigating.