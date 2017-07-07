< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 5 children taken to hospital after suburban school bus crash data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(File photo)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(File photo)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408944005-376805583" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(File photo)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(File photo)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> Posted May 25 2019 06:14AM CDT
Updated May 25 2019 06:15AM CDT

MCHENRY, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) - (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="YSslSo">A school bus carrying 17 children collided with a car Friday in northwest suburban McHenry.</p> <p id="Yh5fB4">About 4:08 p.m., authorities responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 31 and Anne Street, McHenry police said. An investigation determined the district 15 bus had tried to turn right onto Anne Street and struck a 2002 Subaru Impreza that was northbound on Route 31.</p> <p id="U2iV5v">The person driving the Subaru was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries, police said. There was no one else in the car.</p> <p id="Oj85FG">Students between the ages of 7 and 11 were on the bus and five were taken to the same hospital as a precaution, police said. The others were reunited with their parents at the location of the crash.</p> <p id="fpP8ZU">The school bus driver, Gary L. 