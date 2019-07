- Several people were pulled from Lake Michigan Wednesday near Maggie Daley Park after a boat crash.

About 10 p.m., five people were taken from the water near the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Randolph Street after a 25-foot powerboat hit a breakwall, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Two passengers were ejected onto the wall.

Two people were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, fire said. Another person was taken to the same hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

Two others were taken in good condition to Rush University Medical Center, fire said.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash, fire said.