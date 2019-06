Five people were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago, including a man who was shot during a robbery in Woodlawn on the South Side.

He was on a porch in the 6500 block of South St. Lawrence when a gunman approached and demanded his property, Chicago police said.

Even though the 26-year-old victim complied, the robber allegedly shot him in the handabout 9:45 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot in both of his feet in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was in a group of people about 7:30 p.m. when a gunman approached in the 1900 block of East 76th Street and fired shots, police said.

He was struck twice, once in each foot, and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

About two hours before that, one person was shot and another stabbed in a Little Village road rage incident.

Two vehicles sideswiped each other about 5:25 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 30th Street and occupants from both of the vehicles started to fight, police said.

A 35-year-old man was cut multiple times in the arm, and a 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in his leg, police said. They were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

A 24-year-old man was shot and wounded Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

He was standing on a sidewalk in the 7500 of South Racine Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in the hip about 4:50 p.m., police said. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

In Monday’s first reported shooting, a man was critically wounded in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was in the 500 block of South Lockwood Avenue about 3:55 p.m. when someone fired shots, police said.

He was struck multiple times and taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said. One person of interest was being questioned by Area North detectives.

Monday’s shootings follow a violent weekend in which 39 people were shot and three killed.