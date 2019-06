Related Headlines Child pulled from water off Rainbow Beach

A 5-year-old girl died a few days after she was rescued from the lake last week at Rainbow Beach Park.

Amiyah Walker was found unresponsive in the water about 8:40 p.m. June 25 in the 3100 block of East 77th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A female witness pulled her to shore, and the girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in grave condition, authorities said.

She was pronounced at 4:16 p.m. on June 28, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy is pending.