Two shootings within a half-hour of each other Sunday on the Near North Side left six people wounded.

Around 12:56 a.m., a large group was involved in a fight in the 600 block of West Scott Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. Four men were struck in the incident.

A 41-year-old was hit in the shoulder, a 49-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and a third man, 22, was struck in the chest, police said. The trio were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The fourth man, 37, was hit in the lower back and taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Less than a half an hour later, two men were shot a few blocks south.

The two 34-year-olds were on the sidewalk about 1:16 a.m. in the 800 block of North Cambridge Avenue when they heard gunfire and realized they were hit, police said.

One man was stuck in the forearm and the other in the leg, police said. Both had their conditions stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No arrests have been reported in either shooting. Area Central detectives are investigating.