<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419311010" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419311010" data-article-version="1.0">7 wounded in shootout outside Theater on the Lake in Chicago</h1> </header> wounded in shootout outside Theater on the Lake in Chicago"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419311010.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419311010");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419311010-419310685"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday night, in the first block of West Fullerton. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Chicago police investigate the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday night, in the first block of West Fullerton. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419311010-419310685" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/11232_1563622292229_7536790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 06:31AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 09:55AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> Saturday in Lincoln Park outside the historic Theater on the Lake complex along Lake Michigan.</p> <p id="z6AGuW">About 3:30 a.m., a group of people was walking towards the lakefront in the first block of West Fullerton as another was leaving, according to Chicago police.</p> <p id="yAJ0Fg">The two groups began arguing, and people from both fired shots at each other.</p> <p id="XYLy39">Three people were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.</p> <p id="48KVLm">Three others were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, the fire department said.</p> <p id="kyOcoH">Police said none of the injuries were life threatening.</p> <p id="rdJVh4">A cluster of yellow evidence markers dotted the corner of Lake Shore Drive and Fullerton Parkway as police scoured the crime scene. Area North detectives are investigating.</p> <p id="VK2qS7">This is the second incident in which several people were shot in the area. Police look for suspects in Chicago stabbing that hurt pregnant woman
Posted Jul 20 2019 07:57AM CDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 07:58AM CDT
Police have released photos of two suspects in a July 6 stabbing that wounded two people, including a pregnant woman.
Six people were waiting for a ride-share vehicle on a sidewalk in the first block of East Washington Street when the suspects pulled up in a vehicle and offered the group a ride, Chicago police said.
After an argument broke out at 11:25 p.m., the suspects got out their vehicle and started fighting with the group, police said. The man pulled out a knife and stabbed a man and pregnant 27-year-old woman in the abdomen, police said. Another person was hit in the face. The man had barricaded himself in his home on East 61st Street and was shooting out a window.</p><p>After nearly an hour of negotiating, a SWAT team went in and shot him. COPA releases video of deadly police shooting of man with bipolar disorder
Posted Jul 19 2019 10:05PM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 10:13PM CDT
The Chicago police watchdog group "COPA" has released new video of the tense moments leading to the deadly shooting of a man with bipolar disorder.
The video is from May 2019 of police trying to negotiate with 22-year-old Miles Frazier. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bicyclist dies after touching 3rd rail at Blue Line Medical District stop: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 06:28AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A bicyclist died Friday after making contact with the electrified rail at a Blue Line L station on the West Side, according to police.</p><p>The male was on a bike on the platform of the Illinois Medical District when he went off the platform and touched the 3rd rail, Chicago police said. The circumstances of the incident were still unclear, according to police.</p><p>Officers were called at 9:10 p.m. and found the man on the tracks, police said. Bicyclist dies after touching 3rd rail at Blue Line Medical District stop: police
Posted Jul 19 2019 09:57PM CDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 06:28AM CDT
A bicyclist died Friday after making contact with the electrified rail at a Blue Line L station on the West Side, according to police.
The male was on a bike on the platform of the Illinois Medical District when he went off the platform and touched the 3rd rail, Chicago police said. The circumstances of the incident were still unclear, according to police.
Officers were called at 9:10 p.m. and found the man on the tracks, police said. Army veteran's dog tags returned 50 years later 