At least seven people were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Lincoln Park outside the historic Theater on the Lake complex along Lake Michigan.

About 3:30 a.m., a group of people was walking towards the lakefront in the first block of West Fullerton as another was leaving, according to Chicago police.

The two groups began arguing, and people from both fired shots at each other.

Three people were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Three others were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, the fire department said.

Police said none of the injuries were life threatening.

A cluster of yellow evidence markers dotted the corner of Lake Shore Drive and Fullerton Parkway as police scoured the crime scene. Area North detectives are investigating.

This is the second incident in which several people were shot in the area. Four people were shot, one fatally, on July 7 in the 2500 block of North Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park.