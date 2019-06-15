< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story412902576" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412902576" data-article-version="1.0">60-year-old man has been missing for more than a week</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-412902576" style="display: none;">
</div>
<strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="AyYfGJ">A man has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.</p><p id="nyUUGa">Bruce Moore, 60, was last seen June 8 in the 500 block of West Englewood Avenue, according to a missing persons report from Chicago police.</p><p id="LJM3wm">Moore is described as 6-feet, 200 pounds, with brown eyes, a bald head and a medium brown complexion, police said.</p><p id="6Ij1YQ">He was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and carrying a black gym bag, police said.</p><p id="otJGhG">Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.</p>
</div>
</section> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404037" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/local/son-of-chicago-firefighter-found-dead-with-stab-wounds-near-burning-car" title="Son of Chicago firefighter found dead with stab wounds near burning car" data-articleId="412912346" > data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Tyler%20Bernicky%20found%20dead%20near%20burning%20car%20in%20Ingleside_1560650310981.JPG_7402957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Tyler%20Bernicky%20found%20dead%20near%20burning%20car%20in%20Ingleside_1560650310981.JPG_7402957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Tyler%20Bernicky%20found%20dead%20near%20burning%20car%20in%20Ingleside_1560650310981.JPG_7402957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Tyler%20Bernicky%20found%20dead%20near%20burning%20car%20in%20Ingleside_1560650310981.JPG_7402957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Tyler%20Bernicky%20found%20dead%20near%20burning%20car%20in%20Ingleside_1560650310981.JPG_7402957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler Bernicky, the son of a Chicago firefighter, was found dead near burning car in Ingleside on Saturday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Son of Chicago firefighter found dead with stab wounds near burning car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dakarai Turner </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The son of a Chicago firefighter was found dead Saturday morning near a burning vehicle, according to city police and a source familiar with the situation. </p><p>Firefighters were called at 6 a.m. to the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue in Chatham for a car fire. A charred, maroon van was seen behind a building by Saturday afternoon. </p><p>The body of Tyler Bernicky, 25, was found lying on a sidewalk nearby, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/cars-stuck-in-floodwaters-in-north-suburbs" title="Cars stuck in floodwaters in north suburbs" data-articleId="412906919" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deerfield%20flooding_1560647543489.JPG_7402947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deerfield%20flooding_1560647543489.JPG_7402947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deerfield%20flooding_1560647543489.JPG_7402947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deerfield%20flooding_1560647543489.JPG_7402947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deerfield%20flooding_1560647543489.JPG_7402947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A car is trapped in floodwaters in Deerfield, Ill. <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Cars stuck in floodwaters in north suburbs</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:13PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Powerful storms led to flooding in the north suburbs on Saturday. </p><p>Multiple underpasses in Highland Park were flooded with at least a foot of water. At least one woman's car died in the water after she tried to drive through it. </p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local/police-warn-of-armed-robberies-in-ravenswood" title="Police warn of armed robberies in Ravenswood" data-articleId="412903015" > At least one woman's car died in the water after she tried to drive through it. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/police-warn-of-armed-robberies-in-ravenswood" title="Police warn of armed robberies in Ravenswood" data-articleId="412903015" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ken / Flickr&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Police warn of armed robberies in Ravenswood</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 07:24PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A string of armed robberies have been reported in June in Ravenswood on the North Side.</p><p>In each incident, two men got out of a car, flashed a gun and took a person's property before driving off, according to a community alert from Chicago police.</p><p>The incidents happened Thursday in the 2400 block of West Montrose Avenue and Friday in the 4000 blocks of North Pulaski Road and West Lawrence Avenue about 30 minutes apart, police said.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/07/northwestern-university_1486468850632_2721476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Frank Gruber/Flickr)" title="northwestern-university_1486468850632.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Northwestern fraternity association president charged with stealing $400K from Sigma Chi</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/shooting-reported-at-costco-in-corona"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/14/Police_respond_to_Costco_shooting_in_Cor_0_7401232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_respond_to_Costco_shooting_in_Cor_0_20190615054948-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One killed in Corona Costco shooting involving off-duty LAPD officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/local-organization-gives-kids-and-families-a-chance-to-give-back"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/8C072F188A1D4BBFBE001076B9DB6483_1560567717279_7400948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="8C072F188A1D4BBFBE001076B9DB6483_1560567717279.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local organization gives kids and families a chance to give back</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/10/Medical%20support%20team%20trains%20on%20how%20to%20use%20personal%20protection%20devices%20when%20working%20in%20Ebola-contaminated%20areas_1541891700754.jpg_6379598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;medical&#x20;support&#x20;team&#x20;trains&#x20;on&#x20;Joint&#x20;Base&#x20;San&#x20;Antonio-Fort&#x20;Sam&#x20;Houston&#x2c;&#x20;TX&#x2c;&#x20;Nov&#x2e;&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x2e;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;military&#x20;members&#x20;learned&#x20;how&#x20;to&#x20;use&#x20;Personal&#x20;Protective&#x20;Equipment&#x20;when&#x20;working&#x20;in&#x20;areas&#x20;contaminated&#x20;with&#x20;Ebola&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Pic&#x3a;Senior&#x20;Airman&#x20;Westin&#x20;Warburton&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>More than 1,400 have died from Ebola in Congo since last fall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/spending-2-hours-per-week-outside-will-improve-your-health" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/06/24/Waterfall%20in%20Pisgah%20National%20Forest%20photo%20courtesy%20of%20USDA_1529879157853.png_5695506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Looking&#x20;Glass&#x20;Waterfall&#x20;in&#x20;Pisgah&#x20;National&#x20;Forest&#x20;photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;USDA" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Spending 2 hours per week outside will improve your health</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-warn-of-armed-robberies-in-ravenswood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ken&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police warn of armed robberies in Ravenswood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/60-year-old-man-has-been-missing-for-more-than-a-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Missing%20man%20Bruce%20Moore_1560644214926.jpg_7402937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Missing%20man%20Bruce%20Moore_1560644214926.jpg_7402937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Missing%20man%20Bruce%20Moore_1560644214926.jpg_7402937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Missing%20man%20Bruce%20Moore_1560644214926.jpg_7402937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Missing%20man%20Bruce%20Moore_1560644214926.jpg_7402937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing&#x20;man&#x20;Bruce&#x20;Moore&#x20;&#x28;image&#x20;provided&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>60-year-old man has been missing for more than a week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-new-38-cent-gas-tax-will-probably-send-drivers-to-indiana-experts-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois' new 38 cent gas tax will probably send drivers to Indiana, experts say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 