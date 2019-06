A man has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Bruce Moore, 60, was last seen June 8 in the 500 block of West Englewood Avenue, according to a missing persons report from Chicago police.

Moore is described as 6-feet, 200 pounds, with brown eyes, a bald head and a medium brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and carrying a black gym bag, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.