A man has been reported missing from Dunning on the North Side.

Michael Ibes, 65, was last seen leaving his home about 1:30 a.m. in the 3200 of North Osceola Avenue, according to a missing persons report from Chicago police.

Ibes is described as 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair and a light complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a checkered button-down shirt, gray sweatpants and black dress shoes. He may be in need of medical attention, police said. Although he wears glasses, he was not wearing them at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.