78-year-old man with dementia missing from Englewood

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are looking for a 78-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Friday afternoon when he was dropped off at a CTA station in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Jerry Washington was last seen about 4:30 p.m. at the 63rd Street Red Line station, on his way to the main post office in the Loop, according to a Chicago Police missing person alert.

Washington is known to frequent casinos in Indiana and Michigan, police said.

He was described as a black man weighing 180 pounds and standing 5-foot-9 with gray hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.