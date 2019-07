At least eight people have been wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.

In the latest shooting, two men were hurt during an argument about 7:30 p.m. in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The men, both 29, were in a car and arguing with the occupants of another car in the 7600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said. Someone in the other car pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking one man in the neck and the other in the buttocks.

The man shot in the neck was critically wounded and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other man’s condition was stabilized at the same hospital. No arrests have been reported.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was critically wounded in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was shot in the lower back about 3:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was being uncooperative with investigators, police said.

Before dawn, two people were critically wounded in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

A witness told police the pair was walking about 3:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 61st Street when someone got out of a dark-colored SUV and unleashed gunfire, police said. The suspects drove off northbound on Kedzie Avenue.

A man, 40, was struck in the head, ankle and leg, police said. A 30-year-old woman was hit in the eye, leg and grazed in the shoulder. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Minutes earlier, a 20-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

He was walking eastbound about 2:44 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 97th Street when he heard someone open fire, police said. The man realized he was grazed in the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Park.

About 12:45 a.m., a man was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 23-year-old was walking in the 12400 block of South State Street when a male approached him and opened fire, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said. He has been uncooperative with investigators, police said.

In the first reported shooting of Monday, a man walked into a hospital after he was shot in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The 25-year-old reported that he was in a vehicle about 12:31 a.m. in the 700 block of West 31st Street when someone opened fire, police said. The man took himself to Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Over the weekend, 56 people were shot in Chicago, five of them fatally.