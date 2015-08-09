< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var 8 wounded Monday in Chicago gun violence Posted Jul 01 2019 09:42PM CDT fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415792371.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415792371");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415792371-397259497"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415792371-397259497" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415792371" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="EpqUPP">At least eight people have been wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.</p> <p id="2quPYs">In the latest shooting, two men were hurt during an argument about 7:30 p.m. in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.</p> <p id="rUPFQr">The men, both 29, were in a car and arguing with the occupants of another car in the 7600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said. Someone in the other car pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking one man in the neck and the other in the buttocks.</p> <p id="5tofmo">The man shot in the neck was critically wounded and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other man’s condition was stabilized at the same hospital. No arrests have been reported.</p> <p id="Y0L8R3">Earlier in the afternoon, a man was critically wounded in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.</p> <p id="Wg2aAW">The 23-year-old was shot in the lower back about 3:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was being uncooperative with investigators, police said.</p> <p id="eLX7aO">Before dawn, two people were critically wounded in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.</p> <p id="wSQpUF">A witness told police the pair was walking about 3:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 61st Street when someone got out of a dark-colored SUV and unleashed gunfire, police said. The suspects drove off northbound on Kedzie Avenue.</p> <p id="v8d062">A man, 40, was struck in the head, ankle and leg, police said. A 30-year-old woman was hit in the eye, leg and grazed in the shoulder. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.</p> <p id="3XRre7">Minutes earlier, a 20-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.</p> <p id="nP8GAf">He was walking eastbound about 2:44 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 97th Street when he heard someone open fire, police said. The man realized he was grazed in the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Park.</p> <p id="QAedDk">About 12:45 a.m., a man was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.</p> <p id="8W8AJs">The 23-year-old was walking in the 12400 block of South State Street when a male approached him and opened fire, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said. He has been uncooperative with investigators, police said.</p> <p id="rGfziG">In the first reported shooting of Monday, a man walked into a hospital after he was shot in Bridgeport on the South Side.</p> <p id="dOj2Ij">The 25-year-old reported that he was in a vehicle about 12:31 a.m. in the 700 block of West 31st Street when someone opened fire, police said. More Local Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/Exclusive_look_inside_Robbins_drug_bust__0_7462776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/Exclusive_look_inside_Robbins_drug_bust__0_7462776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/Exclusive_look_inside_Robbins_drug_bust__0_7462776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/Exclusive_look_inside_Robbins_drug_bust__0_7462776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/Exclusive_look_inside_Robbins_drug_bust__0_7462776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In Robbins, police allowed our cameras to ride along with them, exclusively, as they took to the streets over the weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Exclusive look inside Robbins drug bust where crime numbers are down</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dakarai Turner </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A south suburban police department allowed our cameras to ride along with them, exclusively, as they took to the streets over the weekend, taking aggressive action to curb gun violence.</p><p>Robbins police said crime statistics show their approach seems to be working, and they are getting praise from their community.</p><p>Robbins’ Mayor, Tyrone Ward, and Police Chief Roy Wells, Sr. said they work together very closely, and as a result, have seen crime numbers fall since 2015.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/pritzker-explains-where-funds-from-new-tax-increases-will-go" title="Pritzker explains where funds from new tax increases will go" data-articleId="415777493" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/Pritzker_explains_where_funds_from_new_t_0_7462793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/Pritzker_explains_where_funds_from_new_t_0_7462793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/Pritzker_explains_where_funds_from_new_t_0_7462793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/Pritzker_explains_where_funds_from_new_t_0_7462793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/Pritzker_explains_where_funds_from_new_t_0_7462793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Governor JB Pritzker promises better days ahead because of money that will be raised from his big increase in Illinois’ gasoline tax." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pritzker explains where funds from new tax increases will go</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Flannery </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Governor JB Pritzker promises better days ahead because of money that will be raised from his big increase in Illinois’ gasoline tax.</p><p>On Monday, Governor Pritzker doled out details of the state's huge new construction program in Chicago -- which will get new commuter rail cars, new train stations and a rebuilt expressway.</p><p>“Here in Chicago, we're taking on the Kennedy Expressway. You're seeing over $70 million for 38 bridge deck overlays. And an additional $560 million for reconstruction, auxiliary lane additions and other enhancements to improve safety, speed and access,” Pritzker said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/after-57-shot-in-one-weekend-cpd-says-violent-crime-is-down-overall" title="After 57 shot in one weekend, CPD says violent crime is down overall" data-articleId="415784829" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After 57 shot in one weekend, CPD says violent crime is down overall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michele Fiore </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following a violent weekend on the streets of Chicago in which 57 people were shot, police on Monday shared something positive. </p><p>The city is reportedly at a four-year low in shootings, when looking at the months of January through June. </p><p>Police say 2019 has had seven percent fewer homicides than 2018. Most Recent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/exclusive-look-inside-robbins-drug-bust-where-crime-numbers-are-down" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/12_1562034454855_7462960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/12_1562034454855_7462960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/12_1562034454855_7462960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/12_1562034454855_7462960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/12_1562034454855_7462960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Exclusive look inside Robbins drug bust where crime numbers are down</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/8-wounded-monday-in-chicago-gun-violence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>8 wounded Monday in Chicago gun violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/pritzker-explains-where-funds-from-new-tax-increases-will-go" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pritzker explains where funds from new tax increases will go</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/after-57-shot-in-one-weekend-cpd-says-violent-crime-is-down-overall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After 57 shot in one weekend, CPD says violent crime is down overall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/video-shows-cpd-officer-caught-in-middle-of-fight-during-pride-celebrations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562033739088_7462917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562033739088_7462917_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562033739088_7462917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562033739088_7462917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562033739088_7462917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;CWB&#x20;Chicago&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video shows CPD officer caught in middle of fight during Pride celebrations</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 