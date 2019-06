A multi-vehicle crash on Friday sent six children and three adults to hospitals in West Garfield Park.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police and Fire Dept. Cmdr. Frank Velez said.

A 2012 Infinity SUV westbound on Jackson lost control, drove into on-coming traffic and struck a 2003 Chrysler Minivan and a 2013 Ford Focus, police said. The Infinity then hit a parked 2007 Dodge Charger before colliding with a pole.

Two children were in fair-to-serious condition, and the others were in good condition, Velez said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital and St. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.

The adults were transported with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information.