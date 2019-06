At least nine people were wounded Friday in shootings across Chicago.

The latest gun violence incident took place in Gresham on the South Side.

A 33-year-old man was walking about 11:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Union Ave when he heard shots and realized he was hit twice in the leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

About a couple of hours earlier, a man was shot in the ankle in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The 18-year-old was walking in the 2700 block of North Avers Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots and noticed he was hit, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot multiple times as he sat in a vehicle in Ravenswood on the North Side.

A vehicle pulled up from behind and at least one person inside fired shots, police said. The bullets entered the back of his vehicle and struck the 31-year-old twice in the shoulder.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Leavitt Avenue, police said.. He drove off and took himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Hours earlier on the West Side, two men were wounded in the Austin neighborhood.

They were on a street in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue about 4:15 p.m. when someone fired shots, police said.

Cops nearby heard the gunfire and rushed to the scene, where they found a 24-year-old man facedown and unable to speak, police said. Paramedics took him in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 25-year-old man shot in the leg took himself to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, police said. His condition was stabilized.

About 3:20 p.m., a man was wounded during an argument in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Someone approached the 46-year-old in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove and fired shots, striking him in the face and grazing the side of his body, police said. He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

About two hours earlier, teenage boy was critically wounded on the Southeast Side. The 17-year-old was playing basketball at 1:08 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Avenue J when a dark-colored Nissan approached and someone inside opened fire, police said.

He was shot in the arm and the side of his abdomen and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Before dawn, a 31-year-old woman was wounded in Lawndale on the Southwest Side. She was outside her home about 12:47 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Komensky Avenue when she heard gunfire and realized she was hit, police said.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to her ankle, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

On Thursday, one person was killed and six others wounded in citywide gun violence.