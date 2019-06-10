< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. AJ Freund's mother gives birth to baby girl while in jail, report says addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/aj-freund-s-mother-gives-birth-to-baby-girl-while-in-jail-report-says" addthis:title="AJ Freund's mother gives birth to baby girl while in jail, report says"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411900237.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411900237");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411900237-411899571"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/joann%20cunningham%20-%20aj%20freund_1560206844467.jpg_7378634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/joann%20cunningham%20-%20aj%20freund_1560206844467.jpg_7378634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/joann%20cunningham%20-%20aj%20freund_1560206844467.jpg_7378634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/joann%20cunningham%20-%20aj%20freund_1560206844467.jpg_7378634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/joann%20cunningham%20-%20aj%20freund_1560206844467.jpg_7378634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411900237-411899571" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/joann%20cunningham%20-%20aj%20freund_1560206844467.jpg_7378634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/joann%20cunningham%20-%20aj%20freund_1560206844467.jpg_7378634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/joann%20cunningham%20-%20aj%20freund_1560206844467.jpg_7378634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/joann%20cunningham%20-%20aj%20freund_1560206844467.jpg_7378634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/joann%20cunningham%20-%20aj%20freund_1560206844467.jpg_7378634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a Posted Jun 10 2019 05:49PM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 05:53PM CDT src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Psychological evaluation sought for Freund father</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/flannery-fired-up-how-the-system-failed-aj-freund-part-ii-two-chicagos"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/03/Flannery_Fired_Up__How_the_system_failed_0_7218195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Flannery Fired Up: How the system failed AJ Freund</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/court-records-father-led-police-to-aj-freund-s-body"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/aj%20freund_1556227179141.jpg_7172174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Records: Father led police to AJ Freund's body</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/newly-released-photos-show-conditions-in-home-of-murdered-crystal-lake-5-year-old-aj-freund"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/12_1556761600046_7209591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Photos show conditions in home of A.J. CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - The Crystal Lake mother accused of murdering her own son has given birth to a baby girl while in jail, according to a report.

The Northwest Herald reports JoAnn Cunningham had the baby on May 31.

Cunningham is accused of murdering 5-year-old AJ Freund. The boy's father was also charged and led investigators to the child's body, which was found wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave.

The Northwest Herald reports the judge is ordering two men to submit to paternity tests to see who is the father of the baby girl.

The newborn is currently in DCFS custody. 