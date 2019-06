Related Headlines FBI raids office of Ald. Carrie Austin

- Chicago Alderman Carrie Austin continues to duck questions about the federal raid at her ward office.

The raid happened Wednesday. The FBI confirmed it was conducting “court-authorized” activities in the area.

A FOX 32 source said the investigation is not connected to the ongoing investigation and criminal case against Ald. Ed Burke.

Austin cancelled a regularly scheduled ward meeting at the Shelden Heights Church, where a small group of constituents gathered, surprised. They said it was the first meeting, in recent memory, that Austin had missed.

Austin has not returned numerous calls and messages seeking comment.