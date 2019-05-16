< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Alderman Moreno hit with defamation lawsuit over false police report incident May 16 2019 10:15PM By Elizbeth Matthews
Posted May 16 2019 09:14PM CDT
Video Posted May 16 2019 10:15PM CDT
Updated May 16 2019 10:28PM CDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407396548-407416279" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407396548" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - A woman says a Chicago alderman ruined her reputation, and now she’s suing Proco "Joe" Moreno for defamation.</p><p>The alderman has been charged with filing a false police report after he reported his car stolen. A woman the alderman says he used to date was pulled over for driving the car, but she says he loaned it to her.</p><p>With four days to go in office, Alderman Moreno is finding himself in the midst of a scandal. Now, we are hearing from the woman who is suing the alderman and asking for compensation -- at least $50,000 -- claiming he ruined her character.</p><p>“I changed my hair color to dark to see if people [would] not recognize me,” said Liliya Hrabar.</p><p>Hrabar says she met the alderman last fall and in January, he loaned her his Audi A6. She was then pulled over and arrested a month later after he reported it stolen.</p><p>“I was thinking there was a hidden camera somewhere. I kept thinking it was a joke,” Hrabar said.</p><p>The 35-year-old mother and insurance broker was charged with stealing the car, but investigators found text messages proving the alderman loaned her the Audi. The charge against Hrabar was dropped, but now Moreno was arrested for filing a false police report.</p><p>"I talked to him after that and I still don’t understand why he done that. He was so sweet and so nice and I have no idea,” Hrabar said.</p><p>She says the alderman did tell her to be quiet.</p><p>“She felt that he was making promises to her to keep her quiet and keep her out of the press so it wouldn't hit before the February election,” said attorney Michael Gallagher.</p><p>Moreno -- an alderman for nine years -- lost the election. Court documents show Moreno was about to receive a $30,000 payment from his insurance company when the car was recovered.</p><p>“He has to take responsibility for what he done,” Hrabar said.</p><p>We reached out for comment from Moreno's attorney, but did not hear back. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suburban Chicago girl injured in hit-and-run released from hospital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 11:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 7-year-old girl hurt by a hit and run driver is out of the hospital and back home.</p><p>The Kane County Sheriff’s Office posted a happy picture of Lexi Hanson at home on Thursday. She was hit while riding her bike in St. Charles on Mother's Day.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/4-kids-hurt-2-dogs-saved-from-roseland-fire" title="4 kids hurt, 2 dogs saved from Roseland fire" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/4_children__1_adult_taken_to_hospital_af_0_7279857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/4_children__1_adult_taken_to_hospital_af_0_7279857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/4_children__1_adult_taken_to_hospital_af_0_7279857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/4_children__1_adult_taken_to_hospital_af_0_7279857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/4_children__1_adult_taken_to_hospital_af_0_7279857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="4 children, 1 adult taken to hospital after fire in Roseland" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 kids hurt, 2 dogs saved from Roseland fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four children and an adult were hurt in a fire that spread from one house to another Thursday in Roseland on the Far South Side.</p><p>Firefighters were called to the blaze at a 1 1⁄2 level house in the first block of West 109th Street, Chicago Fire Dept. District Chief Juan Hernandez said.</p><p>Everyone in the house had escaped when authorities arrived at 8:25 p.m., Hernandez said. Two girls, two boys and a man were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries from smoke inhalation. They were all in fair condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/chicago-furniture-bank-takes-used-items-for-families-in-need" title="Chicago Furniture Bank takes used items for families in need" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chicago_Furniture_Bank_takes_used_items__0_7280031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chicago_Furniture_Bank_takes_used_items__0_7280031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chicago_Furniture_Bank_takes_used_items__0_7280031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chicago_Furniture_Bank_takes_used_items__0_7280031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chicago_Furniture_Bank_takes_used_items__0_7280031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Can't get rid of grandma's couch or your husband's armchair? The Chicago Furniture Bank will pick it up for a donation and gift it to families in need." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago Furniture Bank takes used items for families in need</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Bomke </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 09:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Can't get rid of grandma's couch or your husband's armchair? The Chicago Furniture Bank will pick it up for a donation and gift it to families in need.</p><p>The bank opened on the West Side just nine months ago and has already furnished the homes of more than 630 families in need. 