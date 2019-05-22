Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she will appoint an entirely new Chicago school board next month. She asked all seven current members to resign and they did Wednesday afternoon.
“We want people to have confidence in the school board, particularly in this interim period. There are a lot of important issues they're going to have to address. And, as I said, my first priority is placing emphasis on people who have children in the system or have themselves been part the cps system: administrators, teachers or principals,” Lightfoot said.
While the mayor will name all seven new members, she has endorsed the concept of having Chicago voters elect a school board, perhaps by next year. Behind the scenes, she is battling over the details with leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union, which dreams of controlling an elected school board and, in effect, negotiating with itself at contract time.