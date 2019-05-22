Chicago police have a brand new training tool that shows them how to deal with people with special needs or mental illness, by putting the officers in their shoes.

To do that, officers put on a virtual reality headset. They can see and hear what it’s like for someone suffering from autism or schizophrenia.

They also can make choices on how police should respond. This VR training is a pilot program for Chicago police. The goal is to better understand how to handle someone in a mental illness crisis so the situation doesn’t escalate to violence.