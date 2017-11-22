< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Architect Jeanne Gang signs deal to design O'Hare expansion https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/11/22/ohare-lines_1511366897957_4552697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 01:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409856679" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - The city of Chicago has signed a contract with a team of architects led by award-winner Jeanne Gang to design the expansion of O'Hare International Airport.</p> <p>The city said Thursday that Gang and members of her team collectively have designed more than 150 airport terminals around the world. City officials say Studio ORD , which includes Gang's Studio Gang and other firms, will start work immediately. They will design the 2.2 million-square-foot facility. The terminal will be the centerpiece of an $8.5 billion airport expansion and modernization.</p> <p>The team's design features soaring roofs, lots of inside greenery and extensive use of natural wood. 