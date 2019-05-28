< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Argo High School students graduate after delay due to threats 28 2019 09:23PM By Anthony Ponce
Posted May 28 2019 08:37PM CDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 09:23PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 09:24PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/111_1559096574388_7321407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/111_1559096574388_7321407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/111_1559096574388_7321407_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/111_1559096574388_7321407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/111_1559096574388_7321407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409449619-409458689" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/111_1559096574388_7321407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/111_1559096574388_7321407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/111_1559096574388_7321407_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/111_1559096574388_7321407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/111_1559096574388_7321407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409449619" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines409449619' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/argo-community-high-school-on-alert-after-social-media-threat"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/argo-community-high-school_1558349469546_7289653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Suspect in custody after social media threat</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (FOX 32)</strong> - A week after a threat of gun violence <strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/argo-community-high-school-on-alert-after-social-media-threat" target="_blank">forced school officials to postpone</a></strong> Argo High School’s graduation, the commencement ceremony went off Tuesday night without a hitch.</p> <p>There was a stepped up police presence in and outside Seat Geek Stadium in Summit for the ceremony. It was supposed to have been there last Tuesday but the district decided to postpone after two boys used social media to threaten gun violence. </p> <p>Those boys, both juveniles, were taken into custody, with police later determining their threats were not credible. It happens in a moment of panic and not everyone survives to discuss it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Flip, Float and Follow': What to do if you may be about to drown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dakarai Turner </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Centers for Disease Control calls drowning one of the leading causes of accidental death in the nation. It happens in a moment of panic and not everyone survives to discuss it.</p><p>Dave Benjamin started the "Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project" -- tracking drowning deaths on the Great Lakes -- after he nearly became a statistic himself.</p><p>Benjamin said 2018 was the deadliest for drownings since he began tracking them in 2010, and the southern portion of Lake Michigan was the deadliest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/lawsuit-filed-against-suburban-chicago-daycare-after-baby-boy-s-death" title="Lawsuit filed against suburban Chicago daycare after baby boy's death" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_suburban_Chicago_d_0_7319992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_suburban_Chicago_d_0_7319992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_suburban_Chicago_d_0_7319992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_suburban_Chicago_d_0_7319992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_suburban_Chicago_d_0_7319992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a daycare in the south suburbs after a toddler died." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawsuit filed against suburban Chicago daycare after baby boy's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kristen Nicole </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a daycare in the south suburbs after a toddler died.</p><p>The lawsuit targets the "Learn and Play All Day Home Childcare" facility in Lansing.</p><p>In April, 10-month-old Vincent Edward Clark laid down for a nap in the basement of the daycare. Two hours later, an employee checked on him and found him unresponsive.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-lays-out-ethics-agenda" title="Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lays out ethics agenda" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Chicago_Mayor_Lori_Lightfoot_lays_out_et_0_7321440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Chicago_Mayor_Lori_Lightfoot_lays_out_et_0_7321440_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Chicago_Mayor_Lori_Lightfoot_lays_out_et_0_7321440_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Chicago_Mayor_Lori_Lightfoot_lays_out_et_0_7321440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Chicago_Mayor_Lori_Lightfoot_lays_out_et_0_7321440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is reiterating her intent to curb aldermanic power and push for long-deferred ethics reforms." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lays out ethics agenda</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is reiterating her intent to curb aldermanic power and push for long-deferred ethics reforms.</p><p>During a speech Tuesday before the City Club of Chicago, Lightfoot said her administration would push for reforms to prevent officials from personally profiting off their elected positions. She added she wants to strengthen the city's inspector general's office and raise penalties for ethics violations, among other measures.</p><p>Lightfoot talked about her goals the day before she is to preside over her first Chicago City Council meeting.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/argo-high-school-students-graduate-after-delay-due-to-threats"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/111_1559096574388_7321407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="argo"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Argo High School students graduate after delay due to threats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/lawsuit-filed-against-suburban-chicago-daycare-after-baby-boy-s-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Vincent%20Edward%20Clark_1559083818973.jpg_7320099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Vincent Edward Clark_1559083818973.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawsuit filed against suburban Chicago daycare after baby boy's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/jasmine-can-just-go-video-shows-little-girl-saying-princess-doesnt-need-aladdin-to-see-world"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/girl%20jasmine%20aladdin_1559094171930.jpg_7321214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="After seeing the animated version of the Disney movie Aladdin, Madison Jade had strong opinions on the dynamic between the main characters, Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. (Photo by Madison Jade)" title="girl jasmine aladdin_1559094171930.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Jasmine can just go': Video shows little girl saying princess doesn't need Aladdin to see world</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/world-health-organization-officially-recognizes-burnout-as-a-medical-condition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/sadfsafdsf_1559090231388_7320823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Work stress can lead to dozens of health complications. (Photo by The American Institute of Stress)" title="sadfsafdsf_1559090231388-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>World Health Organization officially recognizes 'burnout' as a medical condition</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/lawsuit-filed-against-suburban-chicago-daycare-after-baby-boy-s-death" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Vincent%20Edward%20Clark_1559083818973.jpg_7320099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Vincent%20Edward%20Clark_1559083818973.jpg_7320099_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Vincent%20Edward%20Clark_1559083818973.jpg_7320099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Vincent%20Edward%20Clark_1559083818973.jpg_7320099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Vincent%20Edward%20Clark_1559083818973.jpg_7320099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lawsuit filed against suburban Chicago daycare after baby boy's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/jasmine-can-just-go-video-shows-little-girl-saying-princess-doesnt-need-aladdin-to-see-world" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/girl%20jasmine%20aladdin_1559094171930.jpg_7321214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/girl%20jasmine%20aladdin_1559094171930.jpg_7321214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/girl%20jasmine%20aladdin_1559094171930.jpg_7321214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/girl%20jasmine%20aladdin_1559094171930.jpg_7321214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/girl%20jasmine%20aladdin_1559094171930.jpg_7321214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After&#x20;seeing&#x20;the&#x20;animated&#x20;version&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Disney&#x20;movie&#x20;Aladdin&#x2c;&#x20;Madison&#x20;Jade&#x20;had&#x20;strong&#x20;opinions&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;dynamic&#x20;between&#x20;the&#x20;main&#x20;characters&#x2c;&#x20;Princess&#x20;Jasmine&#x20;and&#x20;Aladdin&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Madison&#x20;Jade&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Jasmine can just go': Video shows little girl saying princess doesn't need Aladdin to see world</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/world-health-organization-officially-recognizes-burnout-as-a-medical-condition" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/sadfsafdsf_1559090231388_7320823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/sadfsafdsf_1559090231388_7320823_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/sadfsafdsf_1559090231388_7320823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/sadfsafdsf_1559090231388_7320823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/sadfsafdsf_1559090231388_7320823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Work&#x20;stress&#x20;can&#x20;lead&#x20;to&#x20;dozens&#x20;of&#x20;health&#x20;complications&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;The&#x20;American&#x20;Institute&#x20;of&#x20;Stress&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World Health Organization officially recognizes 'burnout' as a medical condition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/this-is-pathetic-ohio-weatherman-goes-off-over-viewers-complaining-he-interrupted-bachelorette" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/jamie%20simpson%20THUMB_1559090148323.jpg_7320463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/jamie%20simpson%20THUMB_1559090148323.jpg_7320463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/jamie%20simpson%20THUMB_1559090148323.jpg_7320463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/jamie%20simpson%20THUMB_1559090148323.jpg_7320463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/jamie%20simpson%20THUMB_1559090148323.jpg_7320463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jamie&#x20;Simpson&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;meteorologist&#x20;for&#x20;Fox&#x20;45&#x20;Dayton&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;lamented&#x20;live&#x20;on-air&#x20;over&#x20;viewers&#x20;complaining&#x20;that&#x20;he&#x20;interrupted&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;The&#x20;Bachelorette&#x2e;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Fox&#x20;45&#x20;Dayton&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'This is pathetic': Weatherman goes off over viewers complaining he interrupted 'Bachelorette'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-lays-out-ethics-agenda" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/lori%20lightfoot_1559097966595.jpg_7321459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/lori%20lightfoot_1559097966595.jpg_7321459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/lori%20lightfoot_1559097966595.jpg_7321459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/lori%20lightfoot_1559097966595.jpg_7321459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/lori%20lightfoot_1559097966595.jpg_7321459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lays out ethics agenda</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> 