Dog "hired" to keep Chicago Harbor clean Dog "hired" to keep Chicago Harbor clean CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - As boating season ramps up in Chicago, the Army Corps of Engineers is getting help from a very unusual employee.

Ellie the Border Collie is a government employee, "hired" to keep the Chicago Harbor Lock clean.

"Before Ellie, the seagulls here were pretty bad. You'd see bird poop everywhere. The docks were disgusting to touch," said Alex Navarro, a local tourist boat captain.

The Chicago Lock acts as a water elevator, lifting boats from the Chicago River into Lake Michigan and vice versa. Tourism and private boat owners must dock up on the side of the lock as it moves their vessel from one body of water to the next.

Patrolling the dock, on any given day, you can find Ellie.

"Everybody's coming in on boats, 'Where's Ellie? Where's Ellie?" said Selwyn Tyrone Valley, the Chicago Lockmaster and Ellie's primary handler.

Ellie started working at the Chicago Harbor Lock in 2017. She makes it her mission to scare away any seagull or goose that tries to take up residence. She's only one of 4 or 5 "lock dogs" in the country. She splits her time in Chicago from March to September and Oklahoma the rest of the year.

"The district always do an employee of the month and a lot of people put her in. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404037" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local/4-hurt-including-2-children-in-porch-collapse-on-south-side" title="4 hurt, including 2 children in porch collapse on South Side" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/4_hurt__including_2_children_in_porch_co_0_7357568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/4_hurt__including_2_children_in_porch_co_0_7357568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/4_hurt__including_2_children_in_porch_co_0_7357568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/4_hurt__including_2_children_in_porch_co_0_7357568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/4_hurt__including_2_children_in_porch_co_0_7357568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Several people were hurt in a porch collapse Wednesday night on Chicago’s South Side." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 hurt, including 2 children in porch collapse on South Side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Several people were hurt in a porch collapse Wednesday night on Chicago’s South Side.</p><p>The incident happened at 117th Street and South Church Street in the Morgan Park neighborhood.</p><p>Two children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious-to-critical condition. Two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, also in serious-to-critical condition, the fire department said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/video-appears-to-show-woman-stealing-from-car-in-logan-square" title="Video appears to show woman stealing from car in Logan Square" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Video_appears_to_show_woman_stealing_fro_0_7357715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Video_appears_to_show_woman_stealing_fro_0_7357715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Video_appears_to_show_woman_stealing_fro_0_7357715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Video_appears_to_show_woman_stealing_fro_0_7357715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Video_appears_to_show_woman_stealing_fro_0_7357715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman was caught on camera allegedly breaking into a car in the Logan Square neighborhood on Chicago’s Northwest Side." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video appears to show woman stealing from car in Logan Square</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Anthony Ponce </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman was caught on camera allegedly breaking into a car in the Logan Square neighborhood on Chicago’s Northwest Side.</p><p>The crime is one of the latest in a series of reported vehicle break-ins in the community.</p><p>The car break-ins have been happening in the pocket of Logan Square that sits north of the Square itself, right near the Kennedy Expressway.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/two-good-samaritans-stop-suspect-from-taking-off-with-child-in-suburban-chicago" title="Two Good Samaritans stop suspect from taking off with child in suburban Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Two_Good_Samaritans_stop_suspect_from_ta_0_7357613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Two_Good_Samaritans_stop_suspect_from_ta_0_7357613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Two_Good_Samaritans_stop_suspect_from_ta_0_7357613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Two_Good_Samaritans_stop_suspect_from_ta_0_7357613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Two_Good_Samaritans_stop_suspect_from_ta_0_7357613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two Good Samaritans helped police rescue a child Tuesday in suburban Chicago." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two Good Samaritans stop suspect from taking off with child in suburban Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two Good Samaritans helped police rescue a child Tuesday in suburban Chicago.</p><p>John Farenzena says he and Rich Cameron were working outdoors when they heard a woman screaming. They saw a man with a child jump into a car and try to take off. Farenzena and Cameron grabbed a sledgehammer and a baseball bat and jumped in front of the car.</p><p>They risked their lives to prevent the suspect from leaving until police arrived and rescued the child.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/army-corps-of-engineers-hires-dog-to-keep-chicago-harbor-clean"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/dog%20chicago%20harbor_1559789986476.jpg_7357805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dog chicago harbor_1559789986476.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog "hired" to keep Chicago Harbor clean</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/4-hurt-including-2-children-in-porch-collapse-on-south-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/porch%20collapse%202_1559790359859.jpg_7357815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="porch collapse 2_1559790359859.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>4 hurt, including 2 children in porch collapse on South Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/video-appears-to-show-woman-stealing-from-car-in-logan-square"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017_7357575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="E0ACEBE5E3FD48C88BB105BBDCB9615B_1559788808017.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video appears to show woman stealing from car in Logan Square</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/two-good-samaritans-stop-suspect-from-taking-off-with-child-in-suburban-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/arrest%20oswego_1559788440724.jpg_7357567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="arrest oswego_1559788440724.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Two Good Samaritans stop suspect from taking off with child in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa 