Authorities have confirmed that a body found in Lake Michigan is a man who went missing while hopping between boats at Navy Pier.

Oluwafemi "Arthur" Labinjo's body was recovered Aug. 1 near the Gold Coast neighborhood, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Chicago police's Marine Unit responded to calls of a person in the water about 6:45 p.m. near the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive and found a body, Chicago police said at the time. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Autopsy results were pending Tuesday afternoon, the medical examiner's office said.

Labinjo, 30, was missing for nearly a week after he was last seen on July 27 hopping between boats at the "Play Pen" at Navy Pier.

Labinjo's friend, Danielle Mitchell, described him in a Facebook post as "good guy" who coached at-risk youth and was an adoring father.

"I'm devastated of hearing of your passing," her post said. "This hurts and my heart hurts for your daughter and the void that was forever created."

Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.