Avenatti: R. Kelly paid $2M to silence girl he assaulted Avenatti: R. Kelly paid $2M to silence girl he assaulted Kelly paid $2M to silence girl he assaulted"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418295557.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418295557");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418295557-405387555"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.&nbsp;(Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption> Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418295557-405387555" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.&nbsp;(Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption> Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by E. Posted Jul 15 2019 05:03PM CDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 05:04PM CDT Kelly hearings in separate cases</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/r-kelly-arrested-in-chicago-on-federal-sex-trafficking-charges-reports-say"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1562980248412.jpg_7519757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Feds bring new sex-crime charges against R. Kelly</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/records-of-r-kelly-s-legal-battle-with-ex-wife-to-be-released"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY-R-Kelly_1552651781330_6895747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Records of R. Kelly's legal battle to be released</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti said Monday that R&B singer R. Kelly paid $2 million to keep the alleged victim in a child pornography case off the witness stand during a 2008 trial that ended with his acquittal on all charges.</p> <p>"R. Kelly bought his acquittal," Avenatti said at a news conference in which he provided details of what he said has been a yearslong effort by Kelly to prevent his sexual abuse of several girls from becoming public. He said Kelly paid at least one associate $100,000 to hunt down videos of him having sex with a minor that had gone missing.</p> <p>Avenatti said he represents three alleged victims, three parents of victims and three associates of Kelly that he called "whistleblowers."</p> <p>Avenatti faces his own mounting legal problems. The one-time lawyer for Stormy Daniels - who says President Donald Trump tried to pay her off after she had a sexual encounter with him before he became president - has been charged both in California and New York with stealing money from clients and attempting to extort money from sportswear maker Nike.</p> <p>Avenatti's comments come just days after federal prosecutors announced they'd indicted Kelly in New York and Chicago on charges that he and his entourage recruited girls and young women to engage in illegal sexual activity and covered it up by paying and threatening witnesses and victims. The 52-year-old Kelly was arrested and remains in federal custody. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a bond hearing, during which prosecutors are expected to argue that he should remain locked up because he is both dangerous and a flight risk. His attorney has denied the allegations.</p> <p>Much of what Avenatti said Monday had already been outlined in the indictments in more general terms.</p> <p>Avenatti said two associates of Kelly turned tapes of the singer having sex with minors over to him, and that he turned them over to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office earlier this year. He said Foxx's office turned those tapes over to federal prosecutors. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Chicago declined comment.</p> <p>Avenatti's own legal problems raised questions about whether he is trying to help himself by aiding prosecutors in the Kelly case.</p> <p>"He has a potential conflict of interest and the issue is not whether or not he gets a better deal (for himself) but whether he could get a better deal," said David Erickson, a former state appellate judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law. "If I'm the judge I would explain to his clients the ramifications of how he might benefit at their expense and if they say 'I don't care,' then OK. And If I'm the prosecutor I would want to make sure the judge did that because I don't want the case to come back because he's got a conflict."</p> <p>At the same time, Peter Henning, a former federal prosecutor who teaches law at Wayne State University, said there's nothing wrong with prosecutors in the Kelly case using whatever information Avenatti can provide them. "As long as you can verify the information provided, as a prosecutor I will take it from whoever it comes from."</p> <p>Henning also said people who come forward with information do so for a reason. "It is designed to give them leverage in their case," he said. "Just coming forward out of the goodness of their heart, that doesn't happen."</p> <p>But Avenatti said there's no connection between the two cases.</p> <p>"There is no conflict. This is my job, I'm doing my job," he said, adding that he has daughters. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404037" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local/driver-wanted-for-critically-injuring-divvy-rider-in-chicago-hit-and-run" title="Driver wanted for critically injuring Divvy rider in Chicago hit-and-run" data-articleId="418314526" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Driver wanted for critically injuring Divvy rider in Chicago hit-and-run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a driver who struck and critically injured a bicyclist Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.</p><p>A 25-year-old woman was cycling westbound on a Divvy bike about 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Chicago Avenue when a car, possibly a blue Honda Civic, struck her from behind, Chicago police said. The Honda jumped a curb, struck a tree and continued westbound.</p><p>The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/mother-of-man-who-killed-chinese-scholar-begs-for-his-life-1" title="Mother of man who killed Chinese scholar begs for his life" data-articleId="418296098" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother of man who killed Chinese scholar begs for his life</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The mother of a former University of Illinois student convicted of killing a Chinese scholar told the jury deciding his fate that it would be horrible if he is put to death.</p><p>Ellen Williams testified Monday that Brendt Christensen's crime is "horrible" and she feels "bad." But she said it would be devastating if her son gets the death penalty.</p><p>Williams' testimony is part of the penalty phase of Christensen's trial. The federal jury that found him guilty last month in the 2017 killing of Yingying Zhang now must decide if he should be executed or allowed to live the rest of his life in prison.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/boy-15-charged-in-fatal-suburban-shooting" title="Boy, 15, charged in fatal suburban shooting" data-articleId="418294935" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy, 15, charged in fatal suburban shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charges were filed against a 15-year-old boy suspected in the fatal shooting of another teen Sunday in southwest suburban Joliet.</p><p>Officers responding to reports of shots fired about 6:15 a.m. found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle near Elwood Avenue and Creed Street, according to a statement from Joliet police. He was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet before being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.</p><p>He was pronounced dead at Loyola at 1:32 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His identity has not yet been released.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/giant-human-sized-jellyfish-spotted-off-english-coast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/jellyfish_1563220287474_7524001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Divers off the British coast captured footage of a giant, human-sized jellyfish. (Photo by: Dan Abbott)" title="jellyfish-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Giant, human-sized jellyfish spotted off coast: 'I have never seen anything like it'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/this-is-a-misguided-idea-ufo-whistleblower-bob-lazar-warns-people-not-to-storm-area-51"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Area%2051%20and%20Bob%20Lazar_1563211227009.jpg_7523328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The U.S. Air Force facility known as Area 51 is shown in a satellite image, alongside Bob Lazar attending a screening of “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers” on December 3, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photos: DigitalGlobe & Jerod Harris/Getty Images)" title="Area 51 and Bob Lazar_1563211227009.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘This is a misguided idea': UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar warns people not to storm Area 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-stands-by-racist-tweets-against-lawmakers-says-if-youre-not-happy-here-you-can-leave"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/trump%20THUMB%201_1563211151662.jpg_7523281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a “Presidential Social Media Summit” in the East Room of the White House July 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) " title="trump THUMB 1_1563211151662.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump digs in on racist tweets against lawmakers, says ‘if you're not happy here, you can leave'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/east-half-of-humboldt-park-to-close-as-animal-control-attempts-to-capture-alligator"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="alligator chicago"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>East half of Humboldt Park to close as animal control attempts to capture alligator</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mother-of-man-who-killed-chinese-scholar-begs-for-his-life-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mother of man who killed Chinese scholar begs for his life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/avenatti-r-kelly-paid-2m-to-silence-girl-he-assaulted" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Singer&#x20;R&#x2e;&#x20;Kelly&#x20;appears&#x20;in&#x20;court&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;hearing&#x20;to&#x20;request&#x20;that&#x20;he&#x20;be&#x20;allowed&#x20;to&#x20;travel&#x20;to&#x20;Dubai&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Leighton&#x20;Criminal&#x20;Court&#x20;Building&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;E&#x2e;&#x20;Jason&#x20;Wambsgans-Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Avenatti: R. Kelly paid $2M to silence girl he assaulted</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/boy-15-charged-in-fatal-suburban-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy, 15, charged in fatal suburban shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/electric-scooter-rider-smashes-windshield-with-brick-in-lincoln-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY%20bricks_1563226959971.jpg_7524109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY%20bricks_1563226959971.jpg_7524109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY%20bricks_1563226959971.jpg_7524109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY%20bricks_1563226959971.jpg_7524109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY%20bricks_1563226959971.jpg_7524109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;NICOLAS&#x20;ASFOURI&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Electric scooter rider smashes windshield with brick in Lincoln Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/trio-of-chicago-players-headline-wnba-all-star-reserves" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trio of Chicago players headline WNBA All-Star reserves</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section 