CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - The Chicago Bears beat the Browns at Soldier Field on Christmas Eve.

It snowed for much of the game. Attendance reflected the Bears' poor season and the weather, with 41,000 fans in the seats and 17,500 no-shows.

The loss leaves the Browns with a record of 0-15. The Bears are 5-10.

The final score was Bears 20, Browns 3.