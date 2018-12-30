Bears fans ready for the playoffs

- Chicago Bears fans celebrated Sunday night as the Monsters of the Midway finished their season (12-4) with the most regular season wins since 2006.

Some fans came back to Chicago just to watch the game in their hometown.

"I was born and raise here. I wanted to come down and watch the Bears in a Bears bar instead of a Packers bar," said Rick Davis of Heyward, Wisconsin

With the regular season in the books, fans are counting on an exciting playoff season that leads to the Superbowl in Atlanta.

"We live in Atlanta and we can't wait to see the Bears come to Atlanta and play in Mercedes Benz Stadium," added a fan.

The Bears play the Eagles next Sunday in Chicago.