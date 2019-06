Five people were hurt in a blaze Saturday in Belmont Cragin.

Crews responded to a fire about 2:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Parkside Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. There, they found a two-story building with its back porches ablaze.

A man and a woman were taken to West Suburban Medical Center, the fire department said. Another man and woman were taken to Community First Medical Center.

The third man was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, the fire department said. All five were in serious-to-critical condition and were stabilized at the hospitals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.