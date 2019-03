- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) brought his presidential campaign to Chicago on Sunday.

Sanders held a rally at Navy Pier in front of hundreds of people. He is a graduate of the University of Chicago.

Sanders said it is wrong that the very rich keep on getting richer while middle class and poor workers sometimes hold down three jobs to make ends meet.

"We cannot allow CEOs of major corporations to make over 320 times as much as their workers," Sanders said. "We cannot allow the very rich to become even richer when over 20 percent of our children live in poverty, veterans sleep out in the streets and seniors cannot afford the medicine they need."

Sanders calls President Donald Trump one of the "most dangerous" presidents in recent history.

Sanders lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Kevin Knoth said in a statement: "Bernie Sanders is holding a rally in Chicago this evening with a platform to hike taxes to absurd levels at the expense of our economy and fellow Americans. While Sanders wants to implement expensive pie-in-the-sky proposals such as the Green New Deal, Americans would rather continue our nation’s progress and keep our economy booming."