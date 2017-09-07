Beware when buying ticket to event; scammers out in full force

It may feel like fall, but festivals, concerts and shows are still popping up all over Chicago.

And a word to the wise - scammers are still out in full-force, too. So before you go on Facebook or Craigslist to look for a seat, beware.

FOX 32 spoke with a music fan who thought he scored big, but got turned away at the door.

For Danny Cvengros, a weekend at Lollapalooza last summer was pure magic.

“It was like the most amazing experience like of my entire summer,” Cvengros said.

So amazing that he decided this year's lineup couldn't compete and he wouldn't go. But at the last minute, Cvengros changed his mind.

The DePaul senior went on Facebook to look for someone willing to sell their ticket.

“People were posting on the DePaul pages for like weeks in advance,” Cvengros said.

Cvengros says he found what appeared to be another student selling tickets for $120 each.

They messaged back and forth, and agreed to make an exchange outside his Lincoln Park apartment.

“Within a couple hours, she was here. We made an exchange in cash,” Cvengros said.

But when Cvengros went to use the ticket, Lollapalooza staff told him it was invalid.

“She goes - you can either leave now, or we're calling security,” Cvengros said.

Cvengros missed the show and was out the cash.

“I was very disappointed,” he said.

To prevent this from happening to you, the Better Business Bureau says buy tickets from a trusted source, like the event's website.

Even some third party sites will guarantee you a refund if your tickets end up being fake.

And whenever possible, pay with a credit card because you have more protections that way.

Cvengros tried to reach back out to the person who sold him the phony ticket, but was blocked on Facebook.

He reported the scam to campus police and the BBB.