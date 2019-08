Firefighters struck out a fire that spread to two buildings Friday in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

Officials were called to the 6200 block of South Artesian Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A one-and-a-half story bungalow had a “total burnout,” and it extended to a two-flat and another bungalow, fire officials said.

No one was living in the building where the fire started because it was being rehabbed, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Several dogs were rescued from one of the occupied buildings that caught fire as a result of the initial blaze, including a puppy that was too small to stand on its own.

The fire was struck out by 5:30 a.m., fire officials said.