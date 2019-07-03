< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Aikeem Kimble | Illinois State Police https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/aikeem-kimble_1562157205263_7471811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/aikeem-kimble_1562157205263_7471811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aikeem Kimble | Illinois State Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Aikeem Kimble | Illinois State Police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416066490-416066465" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/aikeem-kimble_1562157205263_7471811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Aikeem Kimble | Illinois State Police
Posted Jul 03 2019 07:33AM CDT class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416066490" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JOLIET, Ill. (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A person was found dead Monday in the Des Plaines River in southwest suburban Joliet.</p><p>Authorities were called about 6:40 a.m. for reports of a body in the river near the Brandon Road Lock and Dam, according to East Joliet Fire Protection District Chief Robert Scholtes.</p><p>The man, later identified as Aikeem Kimble, 33, was pulled from the water and turned over to the Will County coroner's office, Scholtes and Illinois State Police said.</p><p>The coroner's office has not released details about the death.</p><p>Detectives with Illinois State Police are investigating the death, police said. 