- A person was found dead Monday in the Des Plaines River in southwest suburban Joliet.

Authorities were called about 6:40 a.m. for reports of a body in the river near the Brandon Road Lock and Dam, according to East Joliet Fire Protection District Chief Robert Scholtes.

The man, later identified as Aikeem Kimble, 33, was pulled from the water and turned over to the Will County coroner's office, Scholtes and Illinois State Police said.

The coroner's office has not released details about the death.

Detectives with Illinois State Police are investigating the death, police said. Anyone who had contact with Kimble in the 48 hours prior to his death are asked to call Illinois State Police District 5 at (815) 726-6377 and speak with Trooper Messer.