- The body of the fourth person missing after a recreational boat sank last week was recovered Sunday afternoon.

The body was found shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal near Forest View Marina, 5700 W. 41st St., according to Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Joshua Mooi.

Mooi confirmed the body is that of the final person missing after the 26-foot recreational boat sank Wednesday near Pulaski Road, likely after crashing into a barge or bridge. Four people were aboard when it sank.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released information about the death.

The third body was recovered about 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the same area of the canal, according to Mooi and the Chicago Fire Department.

The medical examiner's office identified him as 40-year-old Raul Cezares of Brighton Park. An autopsy is pending.

Another body, a man in his 20s, was pulled from near that location on Friday. His identity has not been released.

The first person to be recovered, 32-year-old Elmer Jimenez of East Chicago, Indiana, was found floating in the canal Wednesday near the Forest View Marina, about four miles downstream from where the boat was recovered, according to Illinois State Police.