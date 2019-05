Related Headlines Mother pleads for help finding son's remains

- The body of a 15-year-old body hit by a train was recovered in Joliet Saturday, three days after the incident.

Charles G. Cooper was one of four boys who were walking on the bridge Wednesday evening. Another boy, Jacob Manka, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two boys were not hurt.

Cooper's body was knocked into Hickory Creek, where it was recovered on Saturday by the East Joliet Fire Department.

Cooper's family had helped with the search after the incident, along with a hundred law enforcement personnel from 20 departments.