Body of teen struck by commuter train recovered from creek Posted May 26 2019 01:32PM CDT
Video Posted May 26 2019 09:45AM CDT
Updated May 26 2019 02:24PM CDT 26 2019 09:45AM alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409066442" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JOLIET, Ill. (AP)</strong> - The remains of a 15-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a Chicago area commuter train last week have been recovered from a creek.</p> <p>Firefighters with the East Joliet Fire Department located and recovered the remains of Charles Cooper on Saturday afternoon.</p> <p>Authorities say Cooper was with 17-year-old Jacob Manka of Mokena and two other teens on the railroad bridge over Hickory Creek near Pilcher Park on Thursday when a Metra train bound for Joliet came down the tracks.</p> <p>A Metra spokesman says the engineer described "kids" apparently trying to outrun the train across the bridge. Manka and Cooper were struck and killed.</p> <p>Manka's body was located immediately after the accident. 