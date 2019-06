- Police are investigating a suspicious package left Monday at a church in west suburban Wheaton.

A bomb squad was called in the evening to St. Joseph Orthodox Church at 412 Crescent St., the City of Wheaton said in a tweet.

Crescent Street was closed between Washington and Sumner, and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, the city said.

Police were working to determine what was inside the package.

Additional details were not immediately available.