- Police are looking for an 11-year-old boy reported missing from Rogers Park on the North Side.

Keibo Little was last seen Wednesday and is missing from the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrave, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Keibo is a 4-foot-5, 140-pound boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He has been known to frequent Willye B. White Park, 1610 W. Howard St., and Pottawattomie Park, 7340 N. Rogers Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.