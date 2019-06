- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who has been missing from Chicago since Tuesday.

Dnario Brown was last seen in the area of 9400 S. Greenwood in the South Side Burnside neighborhood. Police say he frequents the area of 5100 S. Indiana and may be riding the CTA Red Line.

Police say he suffers from a medical condition and is without his medication.

Brown is 4-feet tall and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with the image of a football on it, and blue jeans.

If located, please contact Chicago police at 312-747-8274.