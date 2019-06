- Police are asking the community for help finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing from Irving Park.

Felix Lopez is missing from his home in the 4200 block of North Keystone Avenue and was last seen about 4 p.m. on June 6, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Lopez is 5-foot-8, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants and black and white Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.