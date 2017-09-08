Boy, 13, reported missing from Vittum Park neighborhood

- A 13-year-old boy was reported missing Thursday night from the Vittum Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Arturo Correa was last seen about 7:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Leamington Avenue, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Correa was described as a 5-foot-6, 125-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes and hair, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.