- A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from Logan Square on the North Side.

Juan Alverez was last seen Aug. 3 in the 2000 block of North Spaulding Avenue and is known to frequent the area of Drake Avenue and Spaulding Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Alverez is describe by police as being 5-feet-3, 136 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and having an olive complexion.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.