<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story418294935" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418294935" data-article-version="1.0">Boy, 15, charged in fatal suburban shooting</h1>
</header> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:00PM CDT</span></p>
</div> He was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet before being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.</p> <p>He was pronounced dead at Loyola at 1:32 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His identity has not yet been released.</p> <p>Initial reports indicated the shots were fired in the 600 block of Chase Avenue, a few blocks from where the boy was found, police said. A home on that block had been hit by gunfire.</p> <p>Investigators found a loaded firearm and arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting, police said. The teen is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, defacing identifying marks on a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition and use of a weapon without a FOID card.</p> <p>Additional charges may be filed against him, as the victim was still alive at the time of his arrest, according to police.</p> <p>Police said the case is “an ongoing investigation and is still in its early stages.”</p> <p>Authorities are asking anyone with surveillance video recorded between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. Sunday in an area bordered by Collins Street, the Canadian National railyard, Williamson Avenue and Jackson Street to call Detective Michael Cagle at 815-724-3035 or the Joliet Police Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script </article>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY --> 