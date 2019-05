- Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old boy who went missing May 24 from Lawndale.

Cobe Lee was reported missing from his home in the 3000 block of West Polk Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Police described Lee, who also goes by “Lil Savage,” as a 6-foot-1, 127-pound male with short black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing his Marshall High School uniform — a burgundy short-sleeved polo shirt, beige pants and red gym shoes.

Friends told police they last saw Lee in the area of Homan Avenue and Roosevelt Road in the Homan Square-Lawndale area. His mother is often found in this area.

Anyone with information as to Lee’s whereabouts should contact Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.