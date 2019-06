A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.

He was walking about 2:55 a.m. in the 300 block of West 79th Street when two males approached him and at least one of them opened fire, Chicago police said. The males drove off in an unknown vehicle.

The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.