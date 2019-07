- A teenage boy has been reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Anthony Heredia, 16, was last seen Tuesday in the 2400 block of South Keeler Avenue, Chicago police said.

Heredia, who is 5-feet-8, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, gym shoes and a black backpack with gray dollar bill graphics on the bottom, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.