- There was a heartwarming promposal in Palos Heights Thursday.

A sophomore with cerebral palsy got asked to prom for the very first time.

Ryan, 16, was asked by Amanda to go to Elim Christian School's prom. Ryan's mother says Amanda is her best friend's daughter and had told her a while ago that if Ryan wanted to go to prom, she would like to be his date.

So on Thursday, she lined up family and friends with balloons and asked him to go to prom with a poster referencing the movie "Up."

Ryan said yes!