Broward County Sheriff: Deputy never entered school in shooting

- A resource officer with the Broward County Sheriff's Office who was on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during last week's shooting has resigned.

Scot Peterson was suspended without pay, pending an internal investigation, after detectives said video surveillance from the school revealed he took no action during the shooting rampage where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly entered the school with an AR-15 rifle and killed 17 people.

"What I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of Building 12, take up position, and he never went in," said Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel during a news conference on Thursday, adding that the 54-year-old Peterson was armed and in uniform.

"When we in law enforcement arrive at an active shooter, we go in and address the target, and that's what should have been done," the sheriff said.

Two other BSO deputies have been placed on restrictive duty as investigators determine whether anything more could have been done concerning accused shooter.